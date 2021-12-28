After feuding with 50 Cent on Instagram, it looks like 63-year-old Madonna has a new rapper to publicly go back and forth with – Tory Lanez. According to the "Like A Virgin" singer, a new song by the Canadian recording artist sounds a little bit too similar to one of her older works.

Screenshots nabbed by TMZ show a comment from the pop star underneath one of Lanez's recent posts, which says, "read your messages for illegal usage of my song 'Get Into The Groove'!"

From the sounds of things, Madonna has been trying to get in contact with the "Freaky" rapper regarding the issue for some time now. The song that she's taken issue with is "Pluto's Last Comet," the eighth track from his new 80s album, Alone At Prom, which arrived on December 10th.

Several listeners have compared the 29-year-old's latest drop-off to The Weeknd, with some even accusing Lanez of jacking his fellow Ontario native's musical style for the project.

It remains unclear if Madonna has plans to take legal action, or if the Brampton-born recording artist took the time to get back to her regarding her comment, but Lanez has no shortage of other issues to deal with at the moment. As you may already know, he was recently in court for proceedings regarding his incident with Megan Thee Stallion, during which he reportedly yelled "dance bitch, dance" at her while shooting at the ground near the "Body" rapper's feet, resulting in an injury.

According to TMZ, back in May, a Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member also accused the "LUV" hitmaker of attacking him in a nightclub. Here's to hoping he's able to stay out of court with Madonna.

Do you hear any similarities between the two tracks? Listen to them above and leave a comment below.

[Via]