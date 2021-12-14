The latest update in Tory Lanez’s felony assault case from his 2020 incident with Megan Thee Stallion tells us that the “Freaky” rapper allegedly shouted “dance, bitch!” prior to shooting at the feet of the Houston native, who was subsequently injured.

Lanez’s preliminary hearing took place on Tuesday, December 14th in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone reports. The courtroom saw the recording artist, born Daystar Peterson, sit quietly while listening to testimony from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner, who shared that, “[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot.”

Based on Peterson’s interviews with Thee Stallion, he figured out that Lanez was “half in, half out on the step board of the vehicle” when he allegedly began shooting the semiautomatic firearm. “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

“Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything,” Stogner’s testimony continued.

Lanez’s defense lawyer, Shawn Holley is said to have questioned Stogner about whether he knew if it was the Canadian hitmaker who had invited Megan to the party at Kylie Jenner’s house that took place before the incident. “You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?” Holley asked.

As the news hits social media, people have been discussing the shooting in greater detail. Screenshots nabbed by @theneighborhoodtalk see the “Body” rapper’s former assistant and friend, Kelsey’s name come back into the conversation. “Tory Lanez’s defense lawyer Shawn Holley questioned Stogner on dispute that led up to the shooting,” a Twitter user reported.

“She said ‘argument in the car escalated’ when it was revealed Tory & Megan had been in some type of intimate relationship.” Another post continued, “Holley said the other woman in the car, Megan’s former assistant/friend who ‘had a romantic interest in Tory,’ became jealous and claimed Megan ‘back-doored’ her.”

“Holley suggested Tory later told police, ‘I was just trying to protect my girl.’ She asked Det. Stogner if he knew about that statement, citing bodycam footage.”

