Ever since his feud with Eminem last year, there has been a renewed interest in Machine Gun Kelly's music. He is in the midst of a comeback and despite his post-"Killshot" numbers being pretty abysmal, he's hoping to boost his sales with Hotel Diablo. We've heard a few singles from the upcoming album in previous weeks, teasing more of a rock-centric approach by MGK. Including collaborations with Travis Barker, Yungblud, and more, the project's release date has just been announced via a brand new tattoo on the artist's head.

With not much real estate left on his body for future tattoo work, Machine Gun Kelly has resorted to finding odd spots to put meaningful pieces. The rapper is currently prepping his fans for Hotel Diablo and we keep seeing reminders of its imminent release on social media. Now, even a simple look at MGK's head will remind you of the album. The artist shared footage of himself getting some new ink on the back of his dome. The script work spells out the name of his forthcoming body of work, scribbling out Hotel Diablo on his skull. Of course, in order to get to that spot, the tattooist needed to shave a patch of Kellz' hair so he'll look a little awkward for the time being but at least he will always have music on his mind.

As the caption, Kellz finally revealed when he will be dropping the album, telling us that July 5 is the big day.

What do you think of the new tattoo? Are you a fan?



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images