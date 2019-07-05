Hotel Diablo
- MusicMGK Thinks Eminem Beef Turned The Masses Against HimAfter engaging in a heated war with Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly admits the public wanted little to do with "Hotel Diablo."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly To Perform "Tickets To My Downfall" & "Hotel Diablo" OnlineMachine Gun Kelly announces that he'll be performing "Tickets To My Downfall" and "Hotel Diablo" with two live concerts. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Shares Bloody Video For "Glass House"MGK is stuck in a glass box. By Noah C
- ReviewsJustin Bieber Big Tour First Night: Young Thug Is Slightly Lit While MGK Is All The Way TurntMGK brought the heat while Young Thug just kept us warm. By Chantilly Post
- TVMachine Gun Kelly Joined By YUNGBLUD For "I Think I'm OKAY" On CordenSerious rock star energy. By Noah C
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly Issues A Warning In "El Diablo" VideoMGK releases a new video for his Ronny J-produced song "El Diablo."By Alex Zidel
- GossipMachine Gun Kelly & Business Partner Enter Lawsuit After Breaking Of ContractMGK's got some things to sort out. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B & Offset Shoutout Machine Gun Kelly For His Acting & Music MovesThe Cephus' show love to MGK. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosMachine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd's "Candy" Video Stars Pete DavidsonMGK, Trippie Redd, & Pete Davidson get high with some kids in the "Candy" video.By Alex Zidel
- SongsMGK Puts No Pause On His Reign In "Roulette"MGK is going hard and won't stop now on "Roulette." By Aida C.
- SongsMachine Gun Kelly Faces His Inner Demons In "Death In My Pockets""Death In My Pocket" is a raw and unfiltered track full of emotions.By Aida C.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Dismisses Eminem's "Killshot" On "Floor 13"MGK survived the winter. By Aron A.