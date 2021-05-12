Fresh off the announcement that he will be hitting the road for the 27-date Tickets To My Downfall tour later this year, Machine Gun Kelly has recently paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about some of his recent achievements, like winning fans over with an emotional Saturday Night Live performance, as well as his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox.

One of the most interesting topics came up when Ellen DeGeneres mentioned MGK's 2021 Valentine's Day post in which he posted a picture of a piece of jewelry that seemingly contained a drop of blood along with the caption, "i wear your blood around my neck." Upon hearing Ellen's question, MGK laughs to himself before confirming that the necklace does in fact contain a real drop of Megan Fox's blood.



iamKevinWong.com/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

"She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn't have a passport either. She was going out to Bulgaria, so I was kind of freaking out like 'Oh, you're gonna leave, and I can't even come see you,'" the Bad Boy artist explains. "Yeah, I mean some people give a handkerchief to their partner — she gave me her DNA."

Elsewhere in the video, MGK also discusses getting a passport with the help of Bernie Sanders and thinking that his houses are haunted. Check out the full clip from Machine Gun Kelly's interview with Ellen DeGeneres below.

[via]