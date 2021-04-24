Ever since coming forward with their relationship, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have had no problem packing on the PDA. The pair couple can frequently be seen boo'd up all over social media, and recent reports suggest the couple is ready to get married any moment now.

Machine Gun Kelly recently celebrated his 31st birthday with Fox joined by his friends. The artist shared a photoset of the birthday bash, sharing numerous flicks and videos from the grand affair, including one featuring his current beau and their friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In one photo, the couples pose together while out at a restaurant for dinner. "i'll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy," penned the Tickets to My Downfall artist in the Instagram post uploaded Thursday (April 22).

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182's Travis Barker were suspected to be in a relationship back in January of this year, and formally came forward as a couple the following month. The couple seems to be hitting it off well, with Barker getting the 42-year-old reality sweetheart's name tatted on his chest earlier this month.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Barker have linked up with MGK and Megan Fox before. Last month, they were spotted together at UFC 260.

Fitness model Sommer Ray recently claimed that MGK cheated on Fox with her. "I dated Colson, never had sex with him... I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me," Ray recently claimed Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive. "I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. Colson just never passed the test."

She continued: "I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox. I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with [Megan] and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff."

