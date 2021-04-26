It looks like artists might actually be able to finally hit the road this year following an extended break due to the pandemic. Though there have been a few artists who've collected the backend through club performances, it's the festival scene and the arena atmosphere that people are longing to return to.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly, whose live shows have been nothing short of energetic, was among the first artists to perform to a full-blown audience. Over the weekend, the rapper shared footage from his packed show in Jacksonville in front of a sold-out crowd. There was pyrotechnics and the whole nine with little social distancing seen on camera.

With the vaccine rollout ramping up, Machine Gun Kelly will be bringing this same level to cities across America for the Tickets To My DownFall tour. The 27-date tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th before closing out on Dec. 18th in his hometown of Cleveland, OH.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 27th and public tickets will go on sale on April 30th. Check out dates below.

09/09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

9/10 Council Bluffs, IA Westfair Amphitheater

9/11 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater

9/13 New York, NY Summerstage Central Park

9/15 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/17 West Springfield, MA The Big E

9/21 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

9/22 Cincinnati, OH The Icon Festival

9/24 Orlando, FL Rebel Rock

9/25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

9/28 St. Louis, MO St. Louis Music Park

10/2 Rogers, AK Walmart Amphitheater

10/3 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center

10/5 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

10/6 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

10/9 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

10/10 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

10/12 Spokane, WA Spokane Pavilion

10/13 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield

10/17 Salt Lake City, UY The Complex

10/18 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/20 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine

10/21 Phoenix, AZ Meza Amphitheater

10/24 Dallas. TX Toyota Music Factory

10/27 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union

10/28 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

12/18 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse