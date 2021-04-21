Machine Gun Kelly has made another change to his look, adding a large tattoo over his throat that looks like he's the victim of a slashing attack.

The recording artist showed his fans the new piece for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, posting videos of himself while getting the tattoo, as well as another of the finished product. Placed right above his "Tickets To My Downfall" ink on his chest, MGK's new piece is of a red line over his throat. If you didn't know that it was a tattoo, you would probably think that the rapper/pop-punk singer just got attacked by a knife-wielding villain.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Bye bye neck," he said as his caption, posting three uploads on Instagram. "If anyone ever liked my neck, it's gonna look different," he added in the video, sighing as though he realized he was making a life-altering change to his body. While the unconventional piece is pretty different, it fits the 30-year-old's aesthetic. It's pretty badass and has caused even his most loyal fans to do a double-take.

In other news, it was recently reported that Machine Gun intends to get married to his current girlfriend Megan Fox. They have been dating for less than a year, beginning their romance while Megan was still married to Brian Austin Green.

What do you think of MGK's new gruesome-looking tattoo? Are you a fan?