Megan Fox intends to "get engaged and married" to Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to the couple has informed E!. Fox is still in the legal process of finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Fox and Green married in 2010 before separating a decade later in 2020.

Once the divorce is finalized, Fox and Kelly “plan to get engaged and married,” according to the source, who added that, “they are very much in love and have a strong and intense relationship. Her divorce is moving along, and they are hashing out custody details.”

The couple “have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners,” the source continued to E!.

“Colson is slowly getting to know the kids and everything is going well with that," they added. “Megan has not wanted to rush them into anything. But she has been incorporating Colson into their life, and it's going well.”



Fox and Kelly began dating in June 2020, soon after the separation of Fox and Green. The actress recently spoke with Nylon about her love for Kelly in glowing terms: “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

