Machine Gun Kelly is currently working on a new project with Travis Barker called Tickets To My Downfall, which should be arriving sometime later this year. From the sounds of it, the album might already be nearing completion because, on social media, MGK has started previewing some fresh songs. He's also fully committed to the name of the piece, getting some new ink in honor of the upcoming project.

Previewing a new song on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly gave his fans an eye into the album creation process, allowing the audience to peer inside of a record label's boardroom. Dozens of Interscope executives sat around a long table and listened to the vibes Kellz had crafted with Travis Barker, perhaps offering critique and pointing out their favorites from the bunch. During the display, the rapper got a little ahead of himself and jumped up on the table, jamming out and pulling some serious rockstar moves. You may recall Bobby Shmurda doing something very similar years ago, jamming out to his own songs on a table during an Epic Records audition.

In addition to the pop-punk-fueled snippet, MGK also showed off his brand new tattoo, which spells out his album title just under his throat. During his previous chapter, the artist had "Hotel Diablo," the name of his 2019 body of work, tattooed on the back of his head. Clearly, Kellz enjoys saving memories in tattoo form.