Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for a while now and it seems as though they are incredibly in love. In fact, it was recently reported that the two have intentions of marrying each other someday, which is a testament to just how much they love each other right now. Both individuals have been through quite a bit in their personal lives and for now, they seem to be a great match.

Just yesterday, MGK got to celebrate his 31st birthday party and as you can imagine, Fox was right by his side, looking gorgeous as ever in a blacktop and what appeared to be some glossy leather pants. MGK even posted a pic of the two with the caption "i’ll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy."

Fox made sure to come through with her very own IG post as she posted the two looking into the mirror together. The caption read "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby," and it's clear that the two are happy as hell together.

Spending your 31st birthday with someone like Megan Fox certainly makes you a lucky man and we're sure MGK was feeling that way all day yesterday. Hopefully, he is able to get everything he is looking for throughout his 31st year on earth.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp