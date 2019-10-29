Machine Gun Kelly is dealing with a lot right now. Currently on tour with Young Thug, the Ohio native has vowed to get the help he needs after having a meltdown on stage. When his guitar was having some technical difficulties, MGK took his frustrations out on a stagehand and later apologized for his actions, which is a step some artists wouldn't even consider. Kellz is a good guy. He knows what he did was wrong and he's trying to improve as a human being. Taking some time to heal his mind this week, the rapper hit the basketball court with his homies but, unfortunately, he was just as disrespectful to one of his opponents on the other side.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Matching up against a woman rocking a t-shirt dress and black heels (which, to be honest, she definitely should not be hooping in), MGK showed off his ballhandling skills by crossing over to his left hand. The move caught his defender off guard and he absolutely obliterated her ankles, causing the audience to let out an audible cheer of enjoyment. You didn't have to do her like that, Kellz!

The rapper completed the impressive display by making an easy layup before striking a pose, flexing his muscles and swagging out on anybody who doubted his skills as a baller. Next time, homegirl might want to lace up some sneakers because this was always bound to happen.