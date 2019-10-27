Friday night, Machine Gun Kelly threw a fit onstage while performing at the Chicago stop of his current tour run.

It was while MGK and his band were running through "Hollywood Whore" that the rapper became upset when his guitar provided some unexpected technical difficulties.

He was seen storming across the stae at the Credit Union 1 pavilion, noticeably getting angry with a stagehand. In the clip obtained by TMZ, MGK is seen shoving the stagehand and rushing past him before slamming his guitar into his chest and grabbing the mic forcefully from another individual onstage.

Fresh from a moment of reflection, the emcee would take to Twitter to issue an apology to his fans and his band, vowing to get the help he needs when the tour is complete.

"Tonight the frustrations from my personal life came out on the stage," he wrote. "Sorry to my fans and my band. I’ll get help after tour is over."

There's still a way to go before MGK is able to wrap this tour up. So far, he went on to play Detroit's Fox Theatre on Saturday and will close out the weekend on Sunday in Milwaukee. Afterward, he'll continue a run across cities that include Kansas City, Portland, Houston, and Phoenix before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 18th.