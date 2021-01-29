On Thursday, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen in New York, while traveling to Saturday Night Live rehearsals. MGK is set to perform as the musical guest on SNL on January 30th, alongside host John Krasinski. While Fox attempted to hide her hand by holding a large, black coat, fans couldn’t help but notice the massive diamond ring on her engagement finger, sparking rumors that MGK might have popped the question.

Ever since Megan Fox split from husband Brian Austin Green last year, she's been committed to MGK, making their relationship public in Spring of 2020. Megan Fox has three sons, Bodhi, Journey, and Noah, while Machine Gun Kelly has one daughter, Casie.

Although the two may already have their hands full with children, MGK has been extremely open about wanting to have even more children with Fox-- according to an inside source, he “wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser-focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”

Megan clearly shares this sentiment, once referring to MGK as her "twin flame" during a podcast about their then-burgeoning relationship. Whether or not the couple is truly engaged has yet to be confirmed, but it certainly seems like a strong possibility considering everything they’ve had to say about one another.

Check out the ring in question below.