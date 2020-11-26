After months of flaunting her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on social media, Megan Fox filed for divorce. Last weekend, Megan and MGK made their red carpet debut together at the American Music Awards. The actress gushed over her budding romance with the rap-rock star when she introduced him prior to his performances of "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend." She said, "Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. For this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."

As fans have watched Megan and MGK fawn over one another, the actress has been at odds with her estranged husband, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green. They've traded subtle digs at one another throughout the year, but Megan has decided to bite the bullet and officially file for divorce immediately ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fox and Green met back in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. After a three year engagement and a break-up or two, the couple wed in 2010. They separated earlier this year in May and share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. Last year, Fox asked the court to dismiss her last divorce petition in April 2019.

