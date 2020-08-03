Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox separated after years of marriage during the pandemic, going their own ways and seemingly moving on with new partners. While Green has spent time with Courtney Stodden and other women, Megan Fox seems to have gotten comfortable with Machine Gun Kelly.

"Waited for eternity to find you again," wrote MGK on a recent picture of himself with the actress.

During a new interview, Brian Austin Green spoke about the moment he found out about his ex-wife's new relationship, getting extra cryptic about it.

"I found out in my own way," he said in a new interview with Hollywood Raw. "And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that."

Elsewhere, Green spoke about how he and Megan have been communicating as co-parents to their children.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

"I think it’s going as well as it can," he said. "There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can. I think the realization for us is we can’t take the view that it won’t affect the kids, because it will. I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience or it’s ok and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different."

He went on to wish his ex-wife well, stating that he wants her to be happy.

[via]