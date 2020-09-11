mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Luh Kel And Queen Naija "Want You"

Dre D.
September 11, 2020 12:54
Luh Kel/Cinematic Music GroupLuh Kel/Cinematic Music Group
Luh Kel/Cinematic Music Group

Want You
Luh Kel Feat. Queen Naija

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
Luh Kel enlists Queen Naija for the first single from his debut album.


Luh Kel has had a quiet year. 2019's Mixed Emotions, which featured Lil Tjay and PnB Rock, introduced the world to the singer and established him as one of the exciting new up and coming talents in R&B. It led to a tour with Chicago's Polo G that kicked off with a hometown show in the singer's native St. Louis.

Starting the year with a feature on Quando Rondo's QPac, Luh Kel has laid low since the release of one-off single Y.O.U. back in February. It looks like that time has been put to use productively as he returns with the first single from his upcoming full-length debut album with Cinematic Music Group, L.O.V.E.

Luh Kel grabs Queen Naija to bring some feminine energy to the lowkey track, which features minimal pop production from Fort Worth, Texas based producer Morgan Matthews. The breezy song could easily be a reference track for Justin Bieber, which seems to hint at the crossover pop sensibilities Luh Kel might have in store with his new album. 

At only 18 years of age and already evolving, it looks like the young singer and songwriter's upcoming album may be the one to launch him into the mainstream.

L.O.V.E. is slated for release later this year. Check out "Want You" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics
I love it when you show me you're vulnerable
Tell me all your secrets, boy, I wanna know
You keep getting back with me, you'll never go
Break up to make up, it's a part of growth

