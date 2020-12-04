mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Los Angeles' Blxst Reloads With "No Love Lost" Deluxe Featuring Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

Alex Zidel
December 04, 2020 10:41
No Love Lost (Deluxe)
Blxst

Blxst releases the deluxe edition of "No Love Lost" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Dom Kennedy, and Bino Rideaux.


If you haven't had your ear tuned into the streets, you may have missed out on a wildly exciting new artist from out of Los Angeles. Blxst has absolutely taken over in the last year with his EP No Love Lost, which took the entire West Coast by storm. Having worked with Kendrick Lamar, YG, Mozzy, and more, Blxst is ready for an even bigger spotlight, releasing the deluxe edition of the project today.

The hands-on creator is back with his new deluxe, released via Red Bull Records. The updated version of No Love Lost includes six new songs, including the Dom Kennedy-featured "Got It All", which was premiered via HotNewHipHop. New features also include Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and Bino Rideaux.

Listen to the new deluxe below!

Tracklist:

1. No Love Lost
2. Overrated
3. Wrong Or Right
4. Gang Slide
5. Be Alone
6. Just Say'n
7. Searching
8. Hurt
9. Pressure
10. Forever Humble
11. Got It All (feat. Dom Kennedy)
12. Chosen (feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign)
13. Wrong Or Right (feat. Bino Rideaux)
14. Change Up

Blxst los angeles new music Dom Kennedy Tyga Ty Dolla $ign Bino Rideaux
