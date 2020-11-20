Blxst Drops New Single "Got It All" Featuring Dom Kennedy

If you've had your ear tuned into the streets of Los Angeles, you've undoubtedly heard of Blxst.

The West Coast sensation has had one hell of a year, turning heads everywhere and proving to be a massive force in the game. Through his No Love Lost EP, Blxst began to offer a new take on cruising music, delivering pure artistry and showing that he can be the next face of Los Angeles hip-hop.

With the deluxe edition of No Love Lost coming on December 4, Blxst is officially starting the rollout with the release of his brand new single "Got It All", which features Dom Kennedy. The track is premiering exclusively via HotNewHipHop, hitting streaming services at midnight tonight.



Photo credit: Miguel Garcia

"To me Dom Kennedy is the epitome of LA, I look at him like my generation’s Ice Cube," said Blxst, praising the veteran rapper. "It was only right to link up and capture a classic moment."

A classic moment it was, indeed. The two bounce perfectly off of each other with the cinematic production recalling times of old. At the same time, Blxst's melodies sound extremely modern, bringing new energy to the table and showing a different side of the West Coast.

Equally excited about the new release, Dom Kennedy told us: "One of the flyest from his generation. I expect to hear a lot of Blxst this next decade."

The record is the first single to drop from the deluxe edition of No Love Lost, which is set to include a number of collaborations with other hip-hop staples. Stay tuned for that on December 4 and, if you're still sleeping on Blxst, it's time to wake up.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, you got me locked up, they won't let me out

Dealing with these bitches, they just stress me out

You the one I want to come and bless me now

Right now like, right now like