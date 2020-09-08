Blxst Drops Off His New Project "No Love Lost"

Blxst is about to become the voice of the West Coast. The R&B singer coming out of California has worked with giants such as YG and Mozzy in the past, and collaborating with Bino Rideaux for their project, Sixtape. Now, he's establishing himself on his own accord, making a memorable impression while he's at it. This weekend, he released his new project No Love Lost. An 8-track project handled entirely by Blxst himself, from the vocals to the production.

Blxst's new project is a fine introduction for anyone that's unaware of his previous work. As one of the new voices emerging out of the West, his songwriting abilities provide a glimpse into his trajectory.

Press play on Blxst's new project, No Love Lost below. You won't regret it.