She's often the subject of ridicule due to her rumored romantic connections, but Lori Harvey is being praised for her good deeds. The 22-year-old has made headlines this year because of her alleged relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs and most recently she's been linked to rapper Future. However, while the world is gossiping about which man she may be entertaining, a woman named Jordyn Brent has claimed that Lori helped save her puppy.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Over on Jordyn's Instagram, she shared screenshots of a DM conversation she had with Lori. In it, Jordyn sends Lori a crowdfunding link and asks the model to share it so Jordyn can get the word out about her ailing dog. Instead, Lori tells Jordyn just to send her the vet information because she wanted to cover it herself.

"So often we only hear negative things about celebrities or people in the limelight while WE get to mess up and take our L’s in silence," Jordyn wrote in the caption. "I want to take today and this moment to shed a little light on things they do that never make the blogs. For months now, Lori Harvey and I have been in constant contact and developed a special bond 💕off the simple fact that she volunteered to pay for my puppy’s surgery😩."

"Today, 1 day after Christmas🎄, when she could’ve been doing ANYTHING in the world, she was on the phone with ME making sure all went well," Jordyn added. "I will never be able to thank her enough & I hope that after reading this when you think of her you remember this part of who she is. Again, thanks so much girl." Check out Jordyn's Instagram post below.