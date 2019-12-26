The internet is all a-buzz following Lori Harvey's social media posts showing off her Christmas gifts. The 22-year-old model and social media influencer shared fun family photos on Instagram of Christmas day at home with her stepfather Steve Harvey and her mother Marjorie. There have been rumors floating about that she's once again in a relationship with rapper Future, but it doesn't look like he made it home with her for the holidays. Considering Future may have seven or eight kids, depending on who you ask, he may have been occupied.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

While Lori kept things cute on her page as she and her family posed in front of a massive Christmas tree, she flexed her gifts over on her Instagram Story. There was an abundance of Chanel purses in various colors as well as a two-toned diamond Cuban link chain. Lori obviously couldn't get enough of her Rolex and Piguet watches that she flashed for the camera, as well.

Lori also shared a video of Marjorie opening the present that her daughter got for her. In true Harvey fashion, Lori gave her mother a Chanel bag that looked as if it set her back quite a few coins. Swipe through to check out the photos and videos below.