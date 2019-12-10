After much speculating that Future and Lori Harvey had gotten back together, we received a few hints that this is very likely the case. First, there were reports that they were spotted hitting it off - hugging, holding hands, etc. - at Teyana Taylor's show in Atlanta. The most convincing piece of evidence was when Future shared a photo of the 22-year-old on his Instagram story, calling her "flawless".

We now have more reason to believe that the two are dating. A video posted by Baller Alert shows Harvey posing for some photos, until the camera pans to show Future standing just a few steps from her! If we put all these pieces together, it would be pretty fair to assume that they attended this event together. Then again, Art Basel Miami is known to attract all the biggest celebrities.

While Harvey might be smitten for the Atlanta rapper, it's rumored that her parents aren't the biggest fans of him. To be fair, Lori's mother, Marjorie, may be more opposed to the notion of dating rappers in general, rather than Future Hendrixx himself. While this hunch might seem like a bit more of a stretch, Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey, was suspected to have been warning Lori against dating Future when he delivered a speech on his show about not giving "away your power to anyone, especially the devil." Given Future's history with women, his ways may be considered by some to be quite devilish.