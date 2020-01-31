The sheer number of people invested in Lori Harvey's personal life is pretty concerning, to say the least. For over a year, the model has been followed by paparazzi and gossip blogs who are trying to find out what (and specifically who) she's doing. The daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey has been romantically linked to Diddy, Diddy's son, Trey Songz, and a number of other powerful figures in the entertainment business. While she prefers to keep her mouth shut regarding any potential rumors she gets caught up in, her recent activity with Future has brought out a change in behavior for the star. The two are happily claiming each other, posting one another on social media and allowing the media to run with some pretty crazy stories. While we still haven't heard anything about the engagement rumors between Harvey and Future, the model is certainly catching looks from around the world, posing in a g-string thong, posting the picture to Instagram, and then deleting it after deeming it a little too sexy.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

As reported by OK! Magazine, Lori Harvey recently posted a since-deleted photo of herself flaunting some major sex appeal. She wore a black crop top, snakeskin trousers, and a black thong, which was on display for her audience to fawn over. According to the publication, there were a number of comments tagging Future and praising him for ending up with such a baddie.

Why do you think she deleted it? Too hot for the internet? Peep it below, reposted on another page.