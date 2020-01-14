It's safe to say that Lori Harvey and her best friends are having the time of their lives for her birthday. The crew hopped on a private jet over the weekend to kick off Lori's 23rd birthday celebrations, and their island adventure is a sight to behold. After months of speculation, Lori and Future finally went public with their relationship when the rapper shared a picture of the couple relaxing in the pool with the caption, "Life is Good ❤️🦅."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

On Monday, Lori shared a stream of photos and videos on her Instagram Story showing more of her birthday celebrations. G Herbo's girlfriend Taina Williams was spotted enjoying herself along with Ryan Destiny, Jordyn Woods, and Winnie Harlow. A host of Lori's loved ones joined together on the destination celebration to stay in a luxury pad where they were treated like royalty.

Lori seemed to revel in having "Happy Birthday" being sung to her multiple times and there were a couple of clips where she played Future's songs in the background. She also added a video of her and Future hugged up close and wrote, "You really outdid yourself, thank you ❤️@future." It looks as if Future certainly knows how to spoil the women he loves. Check out a few clips below.