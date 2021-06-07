On Friday, Lloyd Banks returned with his first album in over a decade, The Course Of The Inevitable. Being that he's the Punchline King, a reputation he has maintained since first emerging onto the scene with verses like the immortal "Victory Freestyle," it's no surprise that listeners are still discovering new bars and references.

After all, the project is among the most lyrically dense we've seen in a minute, with eighteen tracks and many still adhering to the long-thought-deceased three-verse structure. Now that some of the dust has settled, "Stranger Things" is beginning to emerge as one of COTI's notable highlights, several fans have noticed several potential references to his longtime former collaborator 50 Cent."

"When you're fucked up, behavior turns irregular quick, sometimÐµs the pressure ovÐµrwhelms when you're the head of the clique," he raps, in the opening verse. "But don't get ahead of yourself, I ain't bending for shit / Nobody sees your vision until you're successful."

"Your favorite's nowhere near me when I'm dedicated," he continues, in the second verse. "Always humble, usually disciplined and never hated / Call me quiet, call me lazy, talent never faded / It's frustrating when your grindin' ain't appreciated / Should have been dead in my twenties, shit, at least I made it / Guess I gotta prove myself again, increase your payment."

The similarities stem from previous comments that 50 made in his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter. "While I was out hustling (I actually hustled with his father), Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there," explained 50. "Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself. That’s not me trying to assassinate his character—the guy has 'Lazy Lloyd' tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve."

Based on Banks' measured response, he's not exactly harboring any ill-will; rather than anger, he admits to feeling frustrated by a perceived lack of recognition from his former group-mate. It's certainly a fascinating listen with that interpretation in mind, so be sure to give "Stranger Things" and The Course Of The Inevitable another spin. Do you think it's one of the best albums of the year so far?

