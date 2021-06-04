mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lloyd Banks Returns With "The Course Of The Inevitable"

Mitch Findlay
June 04, 2021 00:14
512 Views
150
17
CoverCover

The Course Of The Inevitable
Lloyd Banks

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

After over ten years, Lloyd Banks the Punchline King has returned to reclaim his rightful throne with "The Course Of The Inevitable."


At long last, the Punchline King has returned. Lloyd Banks has officially come through and delivered The Course Of The Inevitable, his first studio album since The Hunger For More 2 arrived in 2010. Though he has kept his loyal fans sated through a relatively steady stream of mixtape releases -- consistently preserving his reputation as a lyrical elite -- many were left questioning as to whether or not he'd ever revisit the album format again. Now, Banks has done exactly that, delivering his eighteen-track project after months of fueling hype.

Featuring guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs (who was late to the party, but certainly welcome), Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Sy Ari Da Kid, Vado, Roc Marci, and Styles PThe Course Of The Inevitable is by and large Banks' show. The majority of the hour-plus runtime is spent with him, allowing us a window into his mind and highlighting his perspectives on life, music, and more. Being that he's The Punchline King -- a label that Banks takes great pride in, rightfully so -- it should come as no surprise that the bars remain top tier, and fans will likely find much enjoyment in unpacking their favorite lines in the coming days.

On the production side, Banks has kept his tradition of highlighting emerging talent, enlisting the collective efforts of Encorenlious, Cartunebeatz, RXNNWAY, Nothin But M's, The Olympicks, Motif Alumni, Alpha Betic, Illatracks, Shadow Magnetic, Dual Output, Chase N. Cashe, Phill Jvckson, 2wo 4our, Fruition Beats, Mr. Authentic, and Tha Jerm. 

Be sure to check out The Course Of The Inevitable right now, and be sure to support Lloyd Banks' first album in over a decade by running those numbers up. What are your favorite tracks? 

Lloyd Banks Mixtapes
17 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lloyd Banks Returns With "The Course Of The Inevitable"
150
17
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject