Lloyd Banks Returns With "The Course Of The Inevitable"

At long last, the Punchline King has returned. Lloyd Banks has officially come through and delivered The Course Of The Inevitable, his first studio album since The Hunger For More 2 arrived in 2010. Though he has kept his loyal fans sated through a relatively steady stream of mixtape releases -- consistently preserving his reputation as a lyrical elite -- many were left questioning as to whether or not he'd ever revisit the album format again. Now, Banks has done exactly that, delivering his eighteen-track project after months of fueling hype.

Featuring guest appearances from Freddie Gibbs (who was late to the party, but certainly welcome), Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Sy Ari Da Kid, Vado, Roc Marci, and Styles P, The Course Of The Inevitable is by and large Banks' show. The majority of the hour-plus runtime is spent with him, allowing us a window into his mind and highlighting his perspectives on life, music, and more. Being that he's The Punchline King -- a label that Banks takes great pride in, rightfully so -- it should come as no surprise that the bars remain top tier, and fans will likely find much enjoyment in unpacking their favorite lines in the coming days.

On the production side, Banks has kept his tradition of highlighting emerging talent, enlisting the collective efforts of Encorenlious, Cartunebeatz, RXNNWAY, Nothin But M's, The Olympicks, Motif Alumni, Alpha Betic, Illatracks, Shadow Magnetic, Dual Output, Chase N. Cashe, Phill Jvckson, 2wo 4our, Fruition Beats, Mr. Authentic, and Tha Jerm.

Be sure to check out The Course Of The Inevitable right now, and be sure to support Lloyd Banks' first album in over a decade by running those numbers up. What are your favorite tracks?