COTI
- MusicLloyd Banks Claps Back At Those Who Doubted His Production ChoicesLloyd Banks shakes his head at anyone doubting his production choices before hearing "The Course Of The Inevitable." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Reps Lloyd Banks' "The Course Of The Inevitable"It looks like J. Cole has been keeping Lloyd Banks' "The Course Of The Inevitable" on steady rotation. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Seems To Address 50 Cent On "Stranger Things"On "COTI" cut "Stranger Things," Lloyd Banks appears to have addressed 50 Cent's previous accusation of "laziness" and more. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Adds Freddie Gibbs To "The Course Of The Inevitable"Lloyd Banks confirms that Freddie Gibbs has been officially added to "The Course Of The Inevitable." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Reveals "COTI" Production CreditsLloyd Banks unveils the full production credits to his upcoming album "The Course Of The Inevitable." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Unveils "COTI" Tracklist & Release DateLloyd Banks lifts the curtain on "The Course Of The Inevitable," officially confirming the release date and tracklist. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Reveals What "COTI" Stands ForThe Punchline King Lloyd Banks unveils the official title to his upcoming album in the full trailer for "COTI." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLloyd Banks' "COTI": What Can We Expect?With the Punchline King gearing up for his triumphant return, what can we expect from Lloyd Banks' anticipated "COTI" album? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Is Back With New "COTI" TrailerLloyd Banks returns with another trailer for "COTI," his mysterious new album set in the near future. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Continues Fueling "COTI" Album HypePunchline King Lloyd Banks continues to fuel hype for his triumphant return, hitting Twitter for a "COTI" takeover. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLloyd Banks Has Completed His Album, Hovain ConfirmsA new album from Lloyd Banks is on the way. By Aron A.
- MusicLloyd Banks Is Ready For His ComebackPunchline King Lloyd Banks kicks off his long-awaited return rollout with a mysterious new trailer for "COTI." By Mitch Findlay