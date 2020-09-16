As Cardi B seems to be learning in less-than-ideal ways right now: it pays to know who’s in your corner. Fortunately for her, Grammy Award-winning artist, Lizzo, has made it clear she wishes Cardi nothing shy of the best.

The “Truth Hurts” singer and member of TikTok royalty was quick to show some unity in girl-power after court filings confirmed Cardi B is asking for divorce from Migos rapper, Offset, after three years of marriage and a daughter together.

The road bumps in their brief relationship were exacerbated by rampant public attention in late 2018, when Cardi claimed they had broken up, amid rumors that Offset had cheated. Nonetheless, the pair appeared together in public months later at the 2019 Grammys, where Cardi won Best Rap Album for her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.

Shortly after her win, Lizzo managed to gain steam among a notably overlapping demographic of listeners, with her occasional hip-hop-leaning sounds blending considerably into Cardi’s common pop production.

Cardi cited Lizzo as a pleasant attribute of her social life in a Hot 97 interview, going so far as to say she intended to include her in the music video for “WAP” but was unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts.

Lizzo’s almost parallel rise and camaraderie may have come at the perfect time, as one source told People Magazine, “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time, but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby.” The source continued, “She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

Whether or not the allegations against Offset are true, Lizzo’s unity with the newly single Cardi B, will surely not go unnoticed.

[via]