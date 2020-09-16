All seemed well for rap couple Offset and Cardi B, but on Tuesday (September 15), the shocking news of their pending divorce reverberated throughout pop culture. The husband and wife have often showcased their affections for the masses, especially on social media and in their lyrics. Earlier on in their relationship, their infidelity drama played out in real-time as women came forward and addressed carrying on affairs with Offset behind Cardi's back, but in the end, the "WAP" rapper decided to move forward and carry on with her relationship with the Migos star.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Cardi B nor Offset have come forward to speak about the Invasion of Privacy artist filing for divorce, but outlets have been sharing information from the court documents. It's reported that Cardi is seeking full custody of their daughter, Kulture, and now E! News is sharing their "insider" information. According to the popular pop culture outlet, they have "sources" who have revealed what caused Cardi and Offset's split.

"Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again," the source told E!. "He has been pleading with her that he hasn't, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file." Cardi reportedly "wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there."

Back in January, Cardi spoke candidly with Vogue about her past problems with Offset. "When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me. A lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life sh*t."

[via]