It's guaranteed that the music video for "WAP" is one of the most controversial visuals of 2020, but there should have been another addition that would have certainly had people talking. There were a number of celebrity appearances in the "WAP" music video from women like Normani, Rosalía, and Kylie Jenner, but according to reports, if Cardi B has her way, Lizzo would have been featured, as well. Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts kept the "Truth Hurts" singer from lending her face to the colorful clip.

"I'm cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we've been sending DMs to each other and all that," Cardi reportedly told Hot 97. "But she was on vacation and she wasn't in town." Cardi added, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said.

It was important for Cardi to "include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.” Even without Lizzo's addition, the music video helped launch "WAP" into the No. 1 spot on the charts, making it Cardi's fourth single to take that title. Unfortunately for the Invasion of Privacy rapper, "WAP" was knocked out of its top spot by BTS's new song "Dynamite."

