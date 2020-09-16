The gossip surrounding Cardi B and Offset's divorce news rolls on as "insiders" and "sources" have stepped forward to divulge information to various publications. The unexpected news of Cardi B filing for divorce came to light earlier today (September 15), however, because neither rapper has released a statement, the pair has become the subject of rumors. Earlier today, E! claimed that they spoke with sources close to the couple and alleged that the Migos rapper's infidelities were at fault. Divorce documents reportedly show that Cardi is seeking full custody of the couple's young daughter, Kulture, but TMZ reports that Cardi is amending her petition so that she and Offset can share joint custody.



According to the outlet, Cardi B's lawyer filed the documents on her behalf and included that the "WAP" rapper wanted "legal custody and primary physical custody of 2-year-old Kulture." However, "sources" have told the publication that Cardi didn't know that her lawyer would include those conditions and she is looking to make this divorce as painless and amicable as possible.

Additionally, Cardi's legal documents do state that she is seeking child support for her and Offset's only child together, but she does not want any spousal support.

