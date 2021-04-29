The birthday girl has made it to Las Vegas and she's looking absolutely stunning. Lizzo is celebrating another turn around the sun as she turns 33-years-old in style. After sharing a trio of nude pictures on Instagram with her girlfriends, the "Juice" rapper is back with more thirst traps, enjoying her time in Sin City with some poolside bikini shots.

Draping herself in an uncomfortable amount of gold chains and rocking an embroidered leopard-print two-piece swimsuit, Lizzo attached three birthday balloons to her braids and attracted all sorts of attention. Maybe even Chris Evans took notice?

"Another year for the history books and anotha look for ya mood board B*TCH," she wrote as her caption. She shared a few other pictures from the same set, sending everyone into a tizzy, especially with her braid balloons. At night, she spent time at the casino with friends, documenting her big-spender lifestyle by the slot machines and reminding us all that she's one of the baddest women in music right now.

Recently, Lizzo sparked collaboration rumors after hanging out with Kehlani and SZA. They share a close friendship but fans are hoping that they also spent some time in the studio together.

Happy birthday to the self-proclaimed Bop Star! Here's to another successful year.