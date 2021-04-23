It was sometime around Valentine's Day when we saw that Lizzo and SZA linked for a Galentine's get-together. The ladies wore matching, red fuzzy lingerie and posed for bestie-centered flicks that were shared on social media, and they've reunited once again—this time with Kehlani on deck. Kehlani has been actively uploading TikTok's in recent days and people have been soaking up all the new content from the It Was Good Until It Wasn't singer.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

The trio was photographed leaving The Nice Guy, a restaurant that is a celebrity favorite in Los Angeles. The ladies did their best TikTok faces in a clip that has gone viral, but it was Kehlani's recent post that stole attention from fans. We previously reported that Kehlani came out as a lesbian, and in her video, she jokes about the reaction her loved ones had to the news.

According to Kehlani, when she told friends and family, they weren't all that surprised. She teased that the reaction wasn't enough and she wanted people to be more shocked and in awe than they were. Check out all the posts below.