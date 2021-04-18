Lizzo warned her fans not to "drink and DM" after sharing a video of herself messaging Captain America star Chris Evans

The clip is lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell which says, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not going to be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core, because d---, papa, he a rare breed!"



Joe Maher / Getty Images

The three-time Grammy Award winner has been vocal about her lust for Evans in the past. In 2019, she responded to a tweet from Evans with a proposal.

"This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be," Evans wrote in response to a video of a kid dancing to Lizzo's "Juicy."

"Wow marry me," Lizzo quickly replied.

In recent weeks, Lizzo has been linked to rapper Bfb Da Packman; however, she has denied the rumors stating that she is single.

In 2019, she explained how she feels about being single in an interview with PEOPLE: "But even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it."

[Via]