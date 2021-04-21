Social media is flooded with nips, tucks, and filtered photos, but Lizzo wanted to show herself in her most natural form. The "Truth Hurts" singer has continuously been vocal in the body acceptance and body positivity movements, and Lizzo hasn't been she about showing off her curves. She hasn't adhered to the societal standards of weight and beauty, and she's partnered with Dove for a new campaign that takes aim at self-esteem issues generated by social media.

On Instagram, Lizzo stripped down to nothing and shared an unedited, unfiltered photo of herself. "WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," she wrote in the caption.

"To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie," Lizzo continued. "Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all."

The singer received an outpouring of support from fans and her fellow entertainers, including her good friend, SZA. "It’s you having no blemishes at ALL lol," the TDE star commented. "Sigh I jus admire u Fren[sad tear emoji] I wanna drop the FaceTime pics." We want those FaceTime pics, too. Check out Lizzo's photo below.