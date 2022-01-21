Listen To "Love For Me" From Paper Route EMPIRE's "Long Live Dolph" Project

Young Dolph did everything in his power to ensure that his loved ones and the people closest to him had every chance of success imaginable. When it came to his family and his city, Dolph made it his mission to give back on a consistent basis, by whatever means necessary. As a leader and captain of the team, Dolph paved the way for Paper Route EMPIRE's budding artists to grow and develop into the artists they have the potential to be. In return, Paper Route EMPIRE's artists came together to release an album dedicated to their fallen brother, Long Live Dolph.

"Love For Me" is the 7th track on the project and receives a feature from Dolph himself. Chitana, Paper Route EMPIRE vocalist, delivers on the hook and a verse of his own. Both artists cover the subject of what love really means for them, and what their women would do to prove their love for them.

On November 17, 2021, Young Dolph (born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) lost his life to gun violence in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The loss was felt throughout the entire hip-hop community, and stories of Dolph's meaningful contributions to the community began to surface. Not only was he respected by fans and Memphis artists, the loss lead to tributes from friends and rappers that he collaborated with outside of the Paper Route EMPIRE umbrella.

Gucci Mane released the track "Long Live Dolph" on December 17, 2021 as part of his So Icy Christmas project. The song featured production from both Metro Boomin and Zaytoven, and as the title indicates, was dedicated to Dolph exactly a month after his life was taken.

Close friend and frequent collaborator Key Glock has also put his pain from the loss into his pen, in a track called "Proud" in which he speaks on his lost brother. The track, also found on the Long Live Dolph project, details his emotions since the day of the loss. Glock also bought a chain dedicated to Dolph as a way to memorialize him.

Listen to "Love For Me" below and tell us what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I never been in love before, but girl, look what you done to me,

I hustle like it's four of me, but actually it's just one of me