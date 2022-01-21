Paper Route Empire Honors It's Fallen Leader With "Long Live Dolph"

Paper Route Empire remains a solid force despite the tragic loss of its leader, and the label is honoring Young Dolphwith their latest mixtape, Long Live Dolph. The three words have been a hashtag staple on social media among fans, friends, and relatives of the fallen Memphis rapper. As we've continued to report on, Dolph was ambushed in his hometown and murdered while purchasing items for his mother. It was later learned that his brother was with him at the time but walked away without any physical injuries.

As two suspects await their fates behind bars, Dolph's team has curated an eight-track project that hosts looks from PRE artists. Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Kenny Muney, Big Moochie Grape, Paper Route Woo, Snupe Bandz, and Joddy Badass all appear on Long Live Dolph, as does Chitana who performs alongside the late rapper on "Love For Me."

Dolph will always live through his music and this is a perfect way to honor his legacy. Stream Long Live Dolph and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. LLD ft. Jay Fizzle, Ricco Barrino

2. Role Model ft. Kenny Muney

3. Proud ft. Key Glock

4. In Dolph We Trust ft. Big Moochie Grape

5. Fully Equipt ft. Paper Route Woo

6. I Like ft. Joddy Badass & Snupe Bandz

7. Love For Me - Young Dolph ft. Chitana

8. I Know Why ft. Snupe Bandz