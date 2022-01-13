The search to find the murderers of Young Dolph has reached some milestone victories this week. Yesterday (Jan. 11), two suspects were arrested in Indiana and Memphis respectively, and are now in police custody.

Now, a third suspect has been arrested involved in Dolph's murder. Shundale Barnett was apprehended today in Indiana and will face accessory to murder charges. He was in the passenger yesterday when Justin Johnson was arrested, the first suspect police were able to track down.

It appears Barnett had been aiding Johnson while he was on the run from authorities in Indiana. Both of them are being held in separate Indiana jails at the moment, as they are waiting to be extradited to Memphis, where Dolph was killed. The second suspect that was arrested yesterday, Cornelius Smith, was caught by the Shelby County police, where the city of Memphis is located.

Smith and Johnson have already hired legal representation, who happens to be the lawyer that helped Blac Youngsta avoid prison time in 2017 when he shot at Young Dolph's car.

The U.S. Marshals have announced that Barnett is facing charges for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

So, now that U.S. Marshals and Shelby County have found their guys, with numerous help from tips they received based on rewards they offered, the suspects will go through the legal process. Before being arrested, Johnson, who goes by rap name "Straight Drop," proclaimed his innocence in an Instagram story on an account that has since been deleted.

We will continue to update you on the Young Dolph murder case as it develops.

