Memphis rapper Key Glock lost his best friend, mentor, and business partner a few months ago when Young Dolph was fatally shot. Dolph's frequent collaborator has spoken about the pain he's experienced in the time since losing his friend and in a new song preview for "Proud," the rapper shares another look at how he's feeling these days, speaking on the tremendous loss.

Sharing a video preview of his upcoming new song, "Proud," Key Glock raps that he thinks his mentor is looking down on him with a smile, saying, "I lost my dog, I lost my man, won't lie, I'm really lost inside/I can get it back in blood but still, I can't get back the time/And f*ck that humble sh*t, let's go, you know I'm spazzin' out 'bout mine/I got Dolph lookin' down on me, I know that n***a proud."



With the imminent release of Paper Route Empire's compilation album, Long Live Dolph, it remains yet to be seen whether this song will be released as part of the project. Previously, the label released Jay Fizzle's tribute for Dolph, which serves as the album's title track.

Listen to Key Glock's new song preview below and stay tuned for the official release. What do you think of how it sounds so far?



