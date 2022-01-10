mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Paper Route Empire Announces "Long Live Dolph" Album With Jay Fizzle's Tribute Single

Alex Zidel
January 10, 2022 12:39
672 Views
50
1
Paper Route EmpirePaper Route Empire
Paper Route Empire

LLD
Paper Route EMPIRE & Jay Fizzle

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Dolph's artists on Paper Route Empire will release a compilation album called "Long Live Dolph" this month.


The passing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was one of the hardest blows to stomach for hip-hop lovers in 2021, marking a truly tragic moment in last year's rap history. The iconic rapper leaves behind a lasting legacy that includes Paper Route Empire, his independent record label, which has platformed artists including Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and more. 

It has been hard for fans to consider Dolph's passing, and it's been equally heartbreaking for his friends, family, and the team of incredible artists soaking up game from him on a daily basis. As they continue to mourn his death, Dolph's artists on Paper Route Empire are teaming up to deliver a compilation album later this month called Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, making the announcement on Monday (January 10) with Jay Fizzle's new tribute single, "LLD."


The album will be out on January 21, including songs from the full PRE roster, and is dedicated to Dolph's memory. Jay Fizzle, PRE's longest-tenured artist, kicks off the rollout with the title track, "LLD," during which we can hear the rapper get audibly emotional while recalling all of the amazing things Dolph did for him throughout his life and career. 

Check out Jay Fizzle's tribute track for the King of Memphis below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got your face tatted on my back cause you always had me regardless
You took me out the 'partments and since then I ain't been starving

Paper Route EMPIRE
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  1
  672
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Paper Route EMPIRE Jay Fizzle Young Dolph Long Live Dolph compilation album Key Glock Snupe Bandz Big Moochie Grape Kenny Muney
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Paper Route Empire Announces "Long Live Dolph" Album With Jay Fizzle's Tribute Single
50
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject