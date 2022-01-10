Paper Route Empire Announces "Long Live Dolph" Album With Jay Fizzle's Tribute Single

The passing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was one of the hardest blows to stomach for hip-hop lovers in 2021, marking a truly tragic moment in last year's rap history. The iconic rapper leaves behind a lasting legacy that includes Paper Route Empire, his independent record label, which has platformed artists including Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and more.

It has been hard for fans to consider Dolph's passing, and it's been equally heartbreaking for his friends, family, and the team of incredible artists soaking up game from him on a daily basis. As they continue to mourn his death, Dolph's artists on Paper Route Empire are teaming up to deliver a compilation album later this month called Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, making the announcement on Monday (January 10) with Jay Fizzle's new tribute single, "LLD."





The album will be out on January 21, including songs from the full PRE roster, and is dedicated to Dolph's memory. Jay Fizzle, PRE's longest-tenured artist, kicks off the rollout with the title track, "LLD," during which we can hear the rapper get audibly emotional while recalling all of the amazing things Dolph did for him throughout his life and career.

Check out Jay Fizzle's tribute track for the King of Memphis below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got your face tatted on my back cause you always had me regardless

You took me out the 'partments and since then I ain't been starving