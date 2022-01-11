On the heels of news that Young Dolph's accused killer will be turning himself in next week, the late rapper's record label has announced that a tribute album is in the works. We previously reported on the authorities issuing a warrant for the arrest of Justin Johnson, a 23-year-old who is said to be a rapper from Memphis who is currently considered a fugitive. Police have stated that he's wanted for first-degree murder.

Photos said to be of Johnson have been widely circulating on social media following the announcement, and recently, he declared that he was innocent.



"None but gangster sh*t on my record ! You n*ggas police and bogus , all my charges I did time for or either got drop [smiling sunglasses emoji]," Johnson wrote. "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent [praying hands emoji] I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink."

Dolph's friends, collaborators, and artists have made it clear that they will carry the torch of his legacy, and it was announced today (January 10) that Paper Route Empire would be releasing a compilation mixtape in his honor. Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph will reportedly be released on January 21 and will host artists like Key Glock, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, Jay Fizzle, and other PRE artists.

Make sure to check out Jay Fizzle's addition to the project, "LLD", and let us know what you think. Check out more below.

