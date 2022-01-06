Police have identified the person they believe pulled the trigger on Memphis rapper Young Dolph, naming Justin Johnson as his suspected killer. As photos of Johnson wearing a Paper Route Empire chain have gone viral on social media, as well as an additional picture that seemingly shows the suspect partying at the club with Dolph and his entourage, it becomes increasingly clear that Johnson did not cover his steps well enough to get away with the crime. According to new reports, cops were able to link Johnson to the murder after he allegedly used the home where the getaway car was located as a backdrop in one of his music videos, which was released after Dolph's death.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 23-year-old man, who is a Memphis-area rapper named Straight Drop, released a music video for his song "Going Straight In" on November 21 -- four days after Dolph was killed -- using the home where the getaway vehicle was found as his background. A grey Mercedes-Benz, which was allegedly used for the shooter to escape the scene of the crime, was previously found at the same house, helping police identify Johnson and name him as a suspect.

There is presently a $15,000 reward for Johnson's arrest. He is on the Most Wanted list and is considered armed and dangerous.

Watch the music video below and pay close attention to the home in the video underneath of the getaway car being seized.

