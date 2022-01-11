The hunt is still on for Young Dolph's alleged killer and while the authorities attempt to track him down, Justin Johnson has reportedly returned to social media. Last week, the Memphis Police Department announced that a warrant had been issued for Johnson who they claim has been evading capture. Johnson is wanted on first-degree murder charges and it didn't take long for the public to find the rapper's Instagram page. As photos began to circulate, it was quickly noted that Johnson was wearing a "PRE", or Paper Route Empire, chain on his waistband.

Another image showed what looked to be Johnson standing behind Dolph at one of his shows, and now, the fugitive has shared on what's' reported to be his Instagram pagethat he will be turning himself over to the authorities.

"None but gangster sh*t on my record ! You n*ggas police and bogus , all my charges I did time for or either got drop [smiling sunglasses emoji]," he wrote. "Turning Myself In Monday @201 I'm Innocent [praying hands emoji] I'll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink."

At this time, it is unclear who the second suspect may be as there were two people who ambushed Dolph on that fateful day when he was gunned down back in November. Swipe below to read through Johnson's reported posts and to see the wanted poster issued by the authorities.