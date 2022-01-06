New information regarding the investigation into the murder of Young Dolph has been shared today (January 5), and the public is hoping that investigators are closer to solving this case. Hip Hop fans were stunned to learn of Young Dolph's murder back in November in his hometown of Memphis, and even more alarming was the surveillance footage that showed the moments the rapper was killed.

There have been reports about this investigation, but authorities had not yet named any suspects until today. According to the Memphis Police Department, they are seeking the whereabouts of 23-year-old Justin Johnson who they claim shot Dolph.



Justin Ford / Stringer / Getty Images

In a press release, authorities stated that a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Johnson, adding that he "also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release." That case centered around a weapons offense.

"Since Johnson has been able to evade capture, law enforcement agencies are now offering a combined reward of $15,000. U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000; MPD and Crime Stoppers up to $2,500, and TBI up to $2,500 as Johnson has been added to the TBI's 'Most Wanted' list."

They also added that Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous, and has alleged ties to "organized criminal gangs." We will keep you updated as this case progresses. Check out more below.