Gucci Mane Shares "Long Live Dolph" Music Video

Gucci Mane pays homage to Young Dolph in the music video for "Love Live Dolph."

Many are still reeling from the death of Young Dolph. The Memphis legend passed away on Nov. 17th after he was fatally shot in his hometown. Friends, family, and peers shared their condolences on social media, including Gucci Mane who developed a tight-knit relationship with Dolph over the years. "R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart," he wrote shortly after the news broke.

On Friday, Gucci Mane shared his latest project, So Icy Christmas including a tribute to his friend titled, "Long Live Dolph." He dropped off the official music video for the song today which captures Gucci Mane performing his verses inside of a church, along with photos of Dolph and footage from Thursday's memorial service in Memphis.

Check out the latest music video from Gucci Mane above. RIP Dolph.