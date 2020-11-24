It was just last week when the ladies of Cocktails with Queens were questioning Hitmaka's bedroom game because the producer spoke openly about his Hollywood sexual exploits during a Drink Champs interview. However, things switched up when they got together and the topic of Halle Berry was brought up during the conversation.

"I can't imagine Toni Braxton not being able to put it down with the amount of love songs this girl got," said singer Syleena Johnson. The women began speaking over one another but LisaRaye McCoy can be heard saying, "All [words] and no action!" Claudia Jordan questioned LisaRaye, asking her to explain what she meant. "What you mean about Halle Berry? She's not supposed to be good in bed?"

LisaRaye answered, "That's what they said. That's what I read. That's what I've heard. That's what they say." Some people thought it was hypocritical for Hitmaka to be chastised for bringing up his alleged sexual interactions with Naturi Naughton and Teairra Mari while the women openly spoke on rumors regarding Halle Berry's sex life. Meanwhile, Halle and her man, singer-songwriter Van Hunt, seem to be doing just fine. Check out the clip of Cocktails with Queens below.