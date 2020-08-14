As difficult as it may be to believe, Halle Berry is now a 54-year-old woman.

Celebrating her birthday today, the world-renowned actress celebrated her big day by sharing a beautiful picture on social media, dropping hints that she may be ageing in reverse.

"54....life just gets better and better!" wrote Berry on Instagram. Plenty of her celebrity friends are dropping in the comments to wish her a happy birthday, including Naomi Campbell, Trina, Octavia Spencer, and more. Rico Nasty even stopped in, saying that Halle looks more like she's 19 than 54. We would agree.

In the picture, Halle gives off perfect Malibu summer vibes. She rides on her longboard in nothing but a plain white tee with her swimsuit on the bottom. She looks back at the camera and doesn't look a day over thirty... seriously.

Happy birthday, Halle! And many more!



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Recently the actress has been making headlines for a number of different reasons. She recently dropped hints that she has a new man in her life, suggesting that her quarantine hasn't been solo. She also pulled out of a film role where she was set to portray a trans person, facing backlash for taking on the job in the first place.