When LisaRaye McCoy announced that she launched an OnlyFans page, people lit up to see Diamond back in action. The actress shared on Instagram recently that she planned on showing "everything," but we're not exactly sure what that means. "If I could have a place that only my people come to, only my fans, only my likes, only my members, only my people that mess with me — you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page." Thousands of people responded to LisaRaye's announcement, including Meek Mill who joked that he would sign up for the VIP package if he could.

LisaRaye addressed Meek's comment while chatting with her Cocktails with Queens co-hosts as they teased her about his admiration. "Is he in Atlanta?" LisaRaye asked. "Tell him I'm here and tell him to pull through. Come through." Claudia Jordan wanted to know if LisaaRaye would entertain going on a date with the rapper. "How old is Meek?" LisaRaye questioned. The ladies answered that he's in his mid-thirties.

"You never know what's behind the brand. Behind the face. Behind the words," said McCoy. "You know what I mean? I find it to always be a geniune attribute to be able to have a conversation with someone and let their guard down and you let your guard down, that preconceived notion of who you think they are." While she didn't officially say the word "yes," her co-hosts took her answer as she's open to it. We just have to see what Meek thinks about this one. Check out the clip below.