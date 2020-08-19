A little girl chat on a podcast drummed up a playful revelation by LisaRaye McCoy. The actress was a guest on Garcelle Beauvais's Going to Bed podcast along with Sherri Shepherd. The three ladies talked about all things related to sex and relationships, and they didn't hold back about what they wanted from their partners—including their preferences of sex toys and dirty talk.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

During the conversation, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle asked LisaRaye if there was a man that she thought of as her ideal partner. Garcelle told LisaRaye she didn't have to say his name, but she could describe him instead. LisaRaye didn't hesitate to give her unlikely answer. “Oh, I can tell you right now. Will Smith.” Garcelle, who revealed on RHOBH that many years ago she dated Will, told LisRaye that she couldn't choose the Fresh Prince icon because he's married to Jada Pinkett Smith.

“We can have an entanglement," LisaRaye joked, obviously giving a nod to the famous couple's recent Red Table Talk about August Alsina. The actress then clarified that she meant a "Will Smith type" because "he's so charming, he's rich, he's poetic, he's a philanthropist, he's a humanitarian, [and] he's a great dad." You can listen to the full episodes below.